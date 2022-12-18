Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 479,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaixin Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Friday. 154,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,844. Kaixin Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

Featured Stories

