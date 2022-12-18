Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $88.89 million and $1.97 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $892.84 or 0.05334525 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.00487272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,832.16 or 0.28871090 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,234,515,386 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,226,077,222 with 15,226,077,222.887102 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00593147 USD and is up 16.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,947,327.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars.

