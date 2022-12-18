Kava Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.41 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $245.65 million and $10.41 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00004167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00071107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021902 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 352,180,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,214,126 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.