Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers UWM (NYSE:UWMC) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $395.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UWM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in UWM by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in UWM by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UWM by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

