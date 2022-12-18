KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Trading of KemPharm

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KemPharm by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KemPharm by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KemPharm by 87.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 550,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About KemPharm

A number of analysts have commented on KMPH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

See Also

