KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Institutional Trading of KemPharm
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KemPharm by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KemPharm by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KemPharm by 87.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KemPharm Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ KMPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 550,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About KemPharm
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KemPharm (KMPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.