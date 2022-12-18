Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 709,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 398,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.34. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KROS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

