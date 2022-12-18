Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 846 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 185,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 143,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.