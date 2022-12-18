Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.