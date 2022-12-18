Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 159,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DGRO opened at $49.62 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00.

