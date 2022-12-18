Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $25.58 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VYM opened at $107.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96.

