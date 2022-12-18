Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $635,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

LMT opened at $481.79 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.66 and a 200-day moving average of $435.80.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.