Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 1,751 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

