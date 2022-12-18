Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $217.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day moving average of $231.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

