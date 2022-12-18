Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.6% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

