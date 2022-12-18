Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Key Tronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

