Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Down 19.0% in November

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 129,823 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KRC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. 1,737,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,644. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.