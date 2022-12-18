Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 263,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,657. The company has a market capitalization of $572.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

