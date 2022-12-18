Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.8 %

KMB stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

