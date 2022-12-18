Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

