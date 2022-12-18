Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,590,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 57,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 23,270,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,865,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Kinross Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $1,761,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

