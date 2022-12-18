KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $78.00 at Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.41%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

