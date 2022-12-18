KlayUniverse (KUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,505.90

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $1,505.90 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.0485851 USD and is down -28.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,061.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

