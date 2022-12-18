KonPay (KON) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

KonPay (KON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One KonPay token can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $1.13 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KonPay

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

