Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,481. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

