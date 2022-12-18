Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $751.25.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LDSCY opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

About Land Securities Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.0642 dividend. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

