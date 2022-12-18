Lego Coin (LEGO) One Day Volume Tops $2,292.63

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Lego Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lego Coin has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lego Coin has a total market cap of $9,000.00 billion and approximately $2,292.63 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lego Coin Profile

Lego Coin’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lego Coin is www.legocoinlive.com.

Buying and Selling Lego Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

