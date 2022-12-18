Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Get Leju alerts:

Leju Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.