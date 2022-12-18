Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $10.70.
Leju Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.