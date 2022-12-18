Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

