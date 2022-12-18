Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,633,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,951,000 after acquiring an additional 609,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,399,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 94,987 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,240,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 215,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

