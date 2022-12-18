Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Down 18.3% in November

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,149. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

