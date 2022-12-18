Lido wstETH Price Hits $1,279.50 on Major Exchanges (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for about $1,279.50 or 0.07667994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and $5.97 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars.

