Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Linde by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho reduced their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.63. 3,857,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,667. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

