Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $370.14 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,630,981 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,585,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00249522 USD and is up 10.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $355.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

