LooksRare One Day Volume Reaches $2.12 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $72.35 million and $2.12 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $860.42 or 0.05126306 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00485468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,827.91 or 0.28764231 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

