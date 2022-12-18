Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.79.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.09 and its 200-day moving average is $194.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.