LUXO (LUXO) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One LUXO token can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $658.13 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LUXO

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

