Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MGDPF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Marathon Gold Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

