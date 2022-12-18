MARBLEX (MBX) Price Reaches $1.15 on Top Exchanges

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00006859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $41.38 million and $769,663.57 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $881.88 or 0.05273292 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00485354 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,809.22 or 0.28757239 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.15973186 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $814,639.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

