Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 514 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.