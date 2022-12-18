Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $74.76.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

