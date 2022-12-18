Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 164,641 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $24.99 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

