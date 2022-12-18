Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $20.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $20,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.19 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

