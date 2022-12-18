Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 30,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 30.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 35,733 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.63. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

