Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 55,457.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 341,064 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $339.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.77 and its 200 day moving average is $342.60. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $481.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

