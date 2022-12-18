Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 22,735 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,735 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.99 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

