Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after buying an additional 520,375 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,324,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS opened at $111.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

