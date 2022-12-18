Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $855,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $700.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

