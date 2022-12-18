Martin Capital Advisors LLP Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.7% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.54.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,400 shares of company stock worth $9,349,752. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EW. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

