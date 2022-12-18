Martin Capital Advisors LLP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,116,000 after buying an additional 476,512 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.