Martin Capital Advisors LLP Sells 7,424 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 2.0% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $155.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

