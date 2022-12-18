Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $180.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.25.

Masimo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $299.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $656,234,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

